Ghost Community release Rise Up lyric video

Ghost Community have released a lyric video for their track Rise Up.

It features on the band’s upcoming debut album Cycle Of Life, which is due out June 24. It was mixed and produced by The Pineapple Thief’s Bruce Soord.

It was originally due to launch this month, but the band decided to push the release back to ensure they delivered the best product they possibly could.

They say in a statement: “We have been quite overwhelmed by the amount of pre-orders we have received. It’s very humbling to know that you lovely lot have faith in what we are trying to do. You really are a special and wonderful, bunch.

“We had penciled in the release date for May but we are putting the official release date back by a month. There can be no shortcuts, no half-arsed efforts and no regrets. We need to make sure that all aspects of the music and business side are firmly in place.”

Ghost Community are currently planning a run of tour dates in support of the album, which is available for pre-order directly from the group’s website.