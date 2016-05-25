Aisles detail two-disc concept album Hawaii

Aisles have announced that they’ll release their latest album entitled Hawaii on July 29.
The follow-up to 2013’s 4:45am will be a double concept album and will be issued via Presagio Records.
Guitarist and producer German Vergara says of the record: “Without a doubt it’s our most profound work so far. With Hawaii, we dug deep in search of a concept that could really move us. Our objective was to write music that would emotionally and mentally take us to the place where the events in the album occur – space.
“All the music on the album was written with our hearts and minds set on the idea of these human colonies – a small group of people who are able to preserve some of the heritage of mankind after Earth is destroyed.”
- Portnoy says Neal Morse Band album is their 'Tommy meets The Wall'
- Why Bill Bailey Loves Mastodon
- Big players in secondary ticket market 'routinely break the law'
- Dream Theater won’t follow The Astonishing with another concept album
He says the band have “never taken so many risks” on an album before, and adds: “I am really proud of what we’ve achieved this time.”
The group were forced to cancel their planned European tour last month following the terror attacks in Belgium. They’re planning a return towards the end of 2016, with further details to be announced in due course.
Aisles previously released the track Club Hawaii from the album, which is available for pre-order.
Aisles Hawaii tracklist
CD1
- The Poet Part I: Dusk
- The Poet Part II: New World
- Year Zero
- Upside Down
- CH-7
CD2
- Terra
- Pale Blue Dot
- Still Alive
- Nostalgia
- Club Hawaii
- Falling
- In The Probe