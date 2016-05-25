Aisles detail two-disc concept album Hawaii

Aisles have announced that they’ll release their latest album entitled Hawaii on July 29.

The follow-up to 2013’s 4:45am will be a double concept album and will be issued via Presagio Records.

Guitarist and producer German Vergara says of the record: “Without a doubt it’s our most profound work so far. With Hawaii, we dug deep in search of a concept that could really move us. Our objective was to write music that would emotionally and mentally take us to the place where the events in the album occur – space.

“All the music on the album was written with our hearts and minds set on the idea of these human colonies – a small group of people who are able to preserve some of the heritage of mankind after Earth is destroyed.”

He says the band have “never taken so many risks” on an album before, and adds: “I am really proud of what we’ve achieved this time.”

The group were forced to cancel their planned European tour last month following the terror attacks in Belgium. They’re planning a return towards the end of 2016, with further details to be announced in due course.

Aisles previously released the track Club Hawaii from the album, which is available for pre-order.

Aisles Hawaii tracklist

CD1

The Poet Part I: Dusk The Poet Part II: New World Year Zero Upside Down CH-7

CD2