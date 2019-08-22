Get up to 25% off Vans trainers in the Amazon End Of Summer Sale

The only thing better than a pair of Vans, is a pair of cheap Vans. The iconic, waffle-soled skate trainers are ubiquitous amongst rock fans for their road-worthiness, classic looks and ability to take a beating in a mosh pit.
Right now, as part of Amazon’s End Of Summer Sale, models including the legendary Ward high tops and Filmore Decon lows are available with up to 25% discount. In some cases, we’re talking less than £35 for a pair of Vans. Considering they could outlast a cockroach in a nuclear fallout, this is a very good deal.
Vans Ward low-top trainers (men’s):
£55, now from £33.48
These timeless suede/canvas sneakers are super comfortable, mega grippy and they go with EVERYTHING. At this price you might as well buy two pairs.View Deal
Vans Ward low-top trainers (women’s):
£55, now from £33.48
The same as above with a tweaked cut, but just as badass. Prices will differ slightly depending on the size.View Deal
Vans Ward high-top trainers (men’s):
£60, now £37.08
We say go high or go home. If you’re into skate culture in any way you’ll know how iconic these trainers are. They provide plenty of support on the ‘board, and plenty of style on the streets.View Deal
Vans Ward high-top trainers (women’s):
£57, now from £43.08
Channel the vintage vibe from the park to the pit with these tough but comfy canvas/suede high tops, featuring the legendary Vans stripe.View Deal
Vans Filmore Decon (women’s):
£45, now from £31.08
These canvas low-tops are designed for life on the go. The gum rubber sole provides plenty of grip and the low profile means all day comfort, whether you’re at college or in a festival field.View Deal