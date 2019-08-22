Amazon End Of Summer Sale: bag Bose QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling headphones for just £259

Amazon’s End Of Summer sale has kicked off today, offering bargain prices on loads of gear, from Vans trainers and backpacks, to Amazon Echos and music gear. If you can’t wait until November for Black Friday then now’s your chance to load up. The sale is sticking around until 30 August, with juicy new deals being added daily.
Louder’s eagle-eyed deal spotters have spied this monster discount on Bose's second generation QC35 noise-cancelling wireless headphones. These Bluetooth badasses are perfect for drowning out the din on your commute and immersing you in your favourite albums. Right now they can be yours for just £259. That’s a whopping £70 discount.
- Check out Amazon's epic CD and vinyl summer sale
- Save up to 25% on Vans trainers
- View all of Amazon UK’s Summer Sale deals
- Check out the best noise-cancelling headphones around
Volume optimized EQ means your music will always sound epic through these stylish cans, while adjustable noise cancelling is on hand to mute as much (or as little) of the outside world as you need. They’re great for taking and making calls, too, and the battery can deliver up to 20 hours of wireless playback (or 40 hours with the included cable).
Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones: was £329.95, now £259
These industry-leading noise-cancelling headphones are the absolute daddies when it comes to premium sound, making everything from White Zombie to Whitesnake sound epic. They’re available in black, silver or rose gold, if you’re feeling fancy.View Deal