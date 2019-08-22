Amazon End Of Summer Sale: bag Bose QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling headphones for just £259

Amazon’s End Of Summer sale has kicked off today, offering bargain prices on loads of gear, from Vans trainers and backpacks, to Amazon Echos and music gear. If you can’t wait until November for Black Friday then now’s your chance to load up. The sale is sticking around until 30 August, with juicy new deals being added daily.

Louder’s eagle-eyed deal spotters have spied this monster discount on Bose's second generation QC35 noise-cancelling wireless headphones. These Bluetooth badasses are perfect for drowning out the din on your commute and immersing you in your favourite albums. Right now they can be yours for just £259. That’s a whopping £70 discount.

Volume optimized EQ means your music will always sound epic through these stylish cans, while adjustable noise cancelling is on hand to mute as much (or as little) of the outside world as you need. They’re great for taking and making calls, too, and the battery can deliver up to 20 hours of wireless playback (or 40 hours with the included cable).