Get the Prime Day party started with a huge saving on the Amazon Echo 4th Gen

When it comes to Prime Day savings, you can expect Amazon to offer some of the best deals on their own products – and if it’s a smart speaker you’re after then take a look at this: The Echo 4th Gen speaker has been knocked down from £89.99 to £54.99 – that’s 39% (£35) off the list price and it comes with a TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb for good measure.

And if the smaller Echo Dot is more your thing, then Amazon are offering a sizzling deal with the device and six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just £24.99 rather than the usual £97.

Amazon Echo /w TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb: £89.99 , now £54.99

Start up your smart home with this cracking deal on the Amazon Echo with a TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb. The device itself is great and once plugged in, you'll be unsure how you ever managed without it.

Echo Dot + 6mo Amazon Music Unlimited: £97 , now £24.99

Amazon's Echo Dot 4th Gen smart speaker is well worth checking out if you’re looking for a versatile bit of kit that will do much more than just play music. And with 6 months of free music thrown into this bargain, this is a deal not to be missed.View Deal

As you might expect, the Amazon Echo 4th Gen is a step up from the previous model and while it's not going to compete with the loudest Bluetooth speakers around it still sounds great , with more than adequate audio performance and chunky bass.

However, the Echo is more suited to something a little calmer and really comes into its own when playing podcasts and audiobooks – and with Amazon Alexa built-in, you can find out the latest scores from the European Championships, updates from Wimbledon, the latest news headlines, activate your smart home and much more all by voice commands. A super handy smart speaker.

