Get Metal Hammer’s epic Amon Amarth bundle with an exclusive signed lyric sheet and patch

(Image credit: Future)

Hot on the heels of Amon Amarth’s incredible new album, The Great Heathen Army, we’ve teamed up with the band for this exclusive bundle (opens in new tab).

The special edition of the magazine features an exclusive variant cover, plus a signed lyric sheet and patch. Only 300 bundles are available worldwide, so move fast!

Inside the magazine, there’s an exclusive feature that pairs Johan Hegg with pro wrestler Erick Redbeard. Discussing his background in mixed martial arts, Johan reveals his ideal entrance song:

“It would be so much fun to walk out to Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life,” he saus. “Someone in MMA [Dave Herman] used to walk in to Do You Really Want To Hurt Me by Culture Club. Isn’t that just brilliant?”

The issue also features Five Finger Death Punch, Lamb Of God, Watain, Arch Enemy, Bullet For My Valentine, Jinjer, Rage Against The Machine and more.

Order your copy of the exclusive Amon Amarth bundle online here (opens in new tab) – and get it delivered straight to your door.

(Image credit: Future)