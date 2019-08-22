Get cheap Bose and Jabra headphones, Echo devices and more in Amazon’s massive End Of Summer Sale

Black Friday is a long way off yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t grab a few bargains in the meantime. As of today, Amazon’s massive End Of Summer Sale is underway, and there are deals to be had on everything from Echo Devices and Vans shoes, to headphones and guitar gear.

You can't go wrong with Jabra headphones, and right now Amazon is offering up to 30% off selected models. If you're heading back to school or college and want to make a statement, today you can snare big discounts on Vans trainers and Eastpak backpacks and luggage.

If you play guitar, now could be the time to pick up a fresh guitar cable (like this one from Stagg), or maybe a new wireless guitar system. We've also discovered a great deal on some Senner MusicPro earplugs - ideal if you live for live music.

The sale continues until 30 August, with news deals being added all the time. Whatever you need, we’ve rounded up the best bargains for music fans right here.

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen): was £140, now £110

Not only do you get the premium sound of Amazon’s fantastic Echo Plus smart speaker, but this bundle also includes a Philips Hue White bulb E27 to help you kickstart your smart home. View Deal

Score up to 30% off Jabra headphones

Jabra make some of the best headphones for the money. Right now you can bag up to 30% off wireless Bluetooth headphones and earbuds, including the ace Move Style edition headphones.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones: was £329.95, now £259

These industry-leading noise-cancelling headphones are the absolute daddies when it comes to premium sound, making everything from White Zombie to Whitesnake sound epic. They’re available in black, silver or rose gold, if you’re feeling fancy.View Deal

Senner MusicPro earplugs: was £21.95, now £13.65

Listen up! If you go to as many gigs as we do, you’ll know how much damage the extreme volumes can do to your ears. Keep your lugs working for longer with these comfy ear plugs, complete with case.View Deal

Muslady 2.4G guitar wireless system: was £33.50, now £26.38

Cut the cord between you and your guitar and gain the freedom of the stage with this transmitter and receiver set. The system features a built-in rechargeable Lithium battery and a 30 metre transmission range.View Deal