Get 40% off the best-selling headphones on Amazon right now

The Anker Soundcore Life P2 True – AKA Amazon's most in-demand headphones right now – are 40% off thanks to Prime Day

Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds Headphones
(Image credit: Anker)

Amazon Prime Day is still in its, er, prime, right now, and the deals aren't showing any signs of stopping. This is good news, as the best-selling pair of headphones on Amazon right now are going for a whopping 40% off. 

There's good reason why the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True headphones are popular. As well as being dirt cheap at the moment, they're also comfortable and lightweight, have a strong Bluetooth performance, good sound quality and are easy to use. 

These buds were flagged up as being the best for commuters – admittedly, some of us aren't commuting as much as we used to at the moment, but these buds are fantastic for when you're out and about, walking the dog, doing the weekly shop... you get the drift. 

If you fancy getting your hands on a pair at a knocked-off price, you'd better act quickly as, as mentioned above, these are the best-selling headphones on Amazon right now and the deal will run out if stocks do (Amazon Prime Day deals also end at midnight tonight). 

And remember, if it’s other Prime Day headphone deals you’re after, or the best prices on vinylBluetooth speakersturntables or even whisky, we’ve got you covered here at Louder.

Anker Soundcore Life P2 True: was £49.99, now £29.99
The Anker Soundcore Life P2 buds have a comfortable, fuss-free design, good sound, decent call quality, and endurance to spare.View Deal

