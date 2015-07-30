Trending

Gentlemans Pistols sign deal for album No.3

By News  

Bill Steer's outfit to release Hustler's Row via Nuclear Blast

Gentlemans Pistols will release third album Hustler’s Row via Nuclear Blast, they’ve confirmed.

Carcass man Bill Steer’s band have signed a deal with the label for the follow-up to 2011’s At Her Majesty’s Pleasure, expected later this year.

The band say: “The album was recorded by singer-guitarist James Atkinson at Mutiny Studios in Bradford, and reflects nearly five years of experience – good times, bad times, boredom, exhilaration, heartache, frustration and wonder.

“We tried to make a record that we would want to listen to. One that was heavy but melodic, intense but catchy, thoughtful but unruly. A record for reprobates and romantics, for gentlemen and hustlers.”

Full details will be released in due course. Carcass this month announced a UK tour with Obituary, Voivod and Herod, with later European dates also featuring Napalm Death.