Gentlemans Pistols sign deal for album No.3

Gentlemans Pistols will release third album Hustler’s Row via Nuclear Blast, they’ve confirmed.

Carcass man Bill Steer’s band have signed a deal with the label for the follow-up to 2011’s At Her Majesty’s Pleasure, expected later this year.

The band say: “The album was recorded by singer-guitarist James Atkinson at Mutiny Studios in Bradford, and reflects nearly five years of experience – good times, bad times, boredom, exhilaration, heartache, frustration and wonder.

“We tried to make a record that we would want to listen to. One that was heavy but melodic, intense but catchy, thoughtful but unruly. A record for reprobates and romantics, for gentlemen and hustlers.”

Full details will be released in due course. Carcass this month announced a UK tour with Obituary, Voivod and Herod, with later European dates also featuring Napalm Death.