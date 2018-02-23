Gazpacho return with new single and Soyuz album details

Gazpacho have announced their return with a brand new single and details on their upcoming album.
The single is titled Soyuz One and it will feature on Soyuz, which which will launch on May 18 via Kscope.
The album will be the Norwegian outfit’s first since 2015’s Molok, with the themes said to be “born from the idea of how beautiful moments pass and cannot be saved for later.”
A statement says that Soyuz also takes inspiration from several eras and subject matters including “the doomed Russian space capsule Soyuz and its iconic captain Komarov, the Tibetan Buddhist funeral practice in Sky Burial, the inclusion of the oldest recording of the human voice from 1860 and the Hans Christian Andersen inspired Emperor Bespoke.”
The cover art was designed by painter Antonio Seijas and was inspired by Russian Cold War colours and fonts from the Soyuz One flight era.
Find the Soyuz cover art and tracklist below, along with Gazpacho’s upcoming tour dates.
Soyuz is now available for pre-order.
Gazpacho Soyuz tracklist
- Soyuz One
- Hypomania
- Exit Suite
- Emperor Bespoke
- Sky Burial
- Fleeting Things
- Soyuz Out
- Rappaccini
Gazpacho 2018 European tour dates
May 24: Maastricht Muziekgieterij, Netherlands
May 25: Uden De Pul, Netherlands
May 26: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands
May 28: London The Dome, UK
May 31: Aschaffenburg Colos-saal, Germany
Jun 01: Cologne Die Kantine, Germany
Jun 02: Leeuwarden Neushoorn, Netherlands
Jun 30: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend, Spain