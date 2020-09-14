Gargoyl release video for new song Plastic Nothing

Avant-garde proggers Gargoyl have released a video for new song Plastic Nothing. The song is the third release from Gargoyl's self-titled debut album, out on October 9 via Season Of Mist.

"Why am I so afraid that my body, my possessions, and even my mind are in a state of constant dissolution?," the Boston quartet state. "Why am I so afraid of the idea that every atom in my body came from dirt and will soon return? Maybe the tighter I hang on to being a person, being permanent, secure, the more I suffer. Maybe the tighter i hang onto the idea of a perfect world the faster it burns. Fear is like a bully that offers you protection in exchange for obedience. Perhaps if I hang on less tightly, the sum of my short fleeting life could mean something more than just living in a constant state of fear right up until my inevitable death bed."

The band was formed by Revocation guitarist Dave Davidson and Ayahuasca guitarist/vocalist Luke Roberts 2018, and now include Brett Leier and drummer James Knoerl.

Pre-order Gargoyl.

(Image credit: Gargoyl)

Gargoyl: Gargoyl

1. Truth Of A Tyrant

2. Plastic Nothing

3. Cursed Generation

4. Electrical Sickness

5. Wraith

6. Ophidian

7. Nightmare Conspiracy

8. Waltz Dystopia

9. Ambivalent I

10. Acid Crown

11. Asphyxia