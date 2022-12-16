The Reasoning return with new line-up

UK melodic prog rockers The Reasoning have returned with a brand new line-up.

Former band members Matt Cohen, singer/guitarist Maria Own and drummer Vinden Wylde are joined by former Also Eden singer Rich Harding and young guitarist Ben Baljak.

The new-look line-up will make their first appearance at Fusion 4, at Stourport Civic Centre on March , some four years after their farewell show at The Robin 2 in September 2019, and will see them play alongside IQ, Solstice, Cyan and Mick Pointer’s Script.

"Time is a great healer, and after lots of consideration and consultation – alongside the simple fact that ‘home is where the heart is’ – we decided to awaken the Dark Angel(s) within us all," explains Cohen. "Above all, we wanted to go have some fun again, playing the songs that took on a life of their own on stage, and that were so dear to many of The Reasoning’s fans.

Speaking of the returning band members, Cohen adds: "their musical DNA still runs through the songs,” Cohen says, “and their contribution, their place in the band’s history, will always be a source of pride. This rebirth, this ‘ReAwakening’, is being done solely out of a love for the music. It really is that simple.”

The band are currently working on material for The Reasoning's fifth studio album. Cohen most recently worked with Wylde in his latest outfit, Omega Point, which the bassist confirms is still a going concern