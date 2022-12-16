The Reasoning return with new line-up

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Former members Matt Cohen, Maria Owen and Vinden Wylde are joined by former Also Eden man Rich Harding and guitarist Ben Baljak

The Reasoning
(Image credit: Press)

UK melodic prog rockers The Reasoning have returned with a brand new line-up. 

Former band members Matt Cohen, singer/guitarist Maria Own and drummer Vinden Wylde are joined by former Also Eden singer Rich Harding and young guitarist Ben Baljak.

The new-look line-up will make their first appearance at Fusion 4, at Stourport Civic Centre on March , some four years after their farewell show at The Robin 2 in September 2019, and will see them play alongside IQ, Solstice, Cyan and Mick Pointer’s Script.

"Time is a great healer, and after lots of consideration and consultation – alongside the simple fact that ‘home is where the heart is’ – we decided to awaken the Dark Angel(s) within us all," explains Cohen. "Above all, we wanted to go have some fun again, playing the songs that took on a life of their own on stage, and that were so dear to many of The Reasoning’s fans.

Speaking of the returning band members, Cohen adds: "their musical DNA still runs through the songs,” Cohen says, “and their contribution, their place in the band’s history, will always be a source of pride. This rebirth, this ‘ReAwakening’, is being done solely out of a love for the music. It really is that simple.”

The band are currently working on material for The Reasoning's fifth studio album. Cohen most recently worked with Wylde in his latest outfit, Omega Point, which the bassist confirms is still a going concern

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.