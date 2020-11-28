Frank Zappa documentary soundtrack to be released

The soundtrack to Alex Winter’s highly acclaimed Frank Zappa documentary, Zappa, will be released through Zappa Records/UMe bext year as a 5 LP and three CD set next year. Zappa Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is also available to stream from digtial services right now.

Pre-orders for several physical releases of the soundtrack including in two deluxe formats: a 3CD edition (yOu can view the tracklisting below) slated for February 19 and a 5LP box set planned for May 7, which will be available on 180-gram black vinyl as well as on limited edition 180-gram smoke vinyl, exclusively via Zappa.com, uDiscover and Sound of Vinyl online stores. The deluxe physical and digital editions include 12 previously unreleased recordings from The Vault, which include performances from the Whisky A Go-Go in 1968, the Fillmore West in ‘70 and Zappa’s famed performance of Dancin’ Fool on Saturday Night Live in ’78. The soundtrack spans Zappa’s expansive catalogue with 25 additional songs from across his peerless and influential career, from his seminal 1966 debut double album with the Mothers of Invention, Freak Out!, to the final release of his lifetime, 1993’s The Yellow Shark, a live orchestral album performed by the Ensemble Modern in Europe in 1992.

The soundtrack features songs from Zappa’s record labels Straight and Bizarre Records such as No Longer Umpire from Alice Cooper’s debut album, Pretties For You, originally released on Straight in 1969; The Captain’s Fat Theresa Shoes by GTO’s, from the all-girl group’s one and only album, Permanent Damage, produced by Zappa. It also includes two classical compositions by Zappa’s lifetime inspirations Edgard Varese and Igor Stravinsky as well as several interview clips. The soundtrack is rounded out with 26 original score cues newly composed by John Frizzell for the documentary.

A 2LP edition on 180-gram clear vinyl and 21-track digital edition will also be available, collecting together eight of the unreleased recordings from the Zappa archive, the SNL performance and 13 recordings from Zappa’s extensive recording career.

Pre-order Zappa Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Three CD Tracklisting:

CD1

1. Anyway The Wind Blows (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention

2. You’re Probably Wondering Why I’m Here (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention

3. Everytime I See You – The Heartbreakers^

4. Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention

5. Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go – June 23, 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*

6. Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go – June 23, 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*

7. The Duke (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go – June 23, 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*

8. How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa

9. “The Reason We Have Stayed Together…” – Frank Zappa interview with Warren Duffy / WMEX Boston, MA – January 31, 1969*

10. Black Beauty (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa

11. Absolutely Free (from We’re Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention

12. You Didn’t Try To Call Me (Basic Tracks) (from The MOFO Project/Object) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention

13. Agency Man (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa

14. Oh No (from Weasels Ripped My Flesh) – The Mothers of Invention

15. Mother People (from We’re Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention

16. Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite: Finale – Orchestre de l’Opéra Bastille & Myung Whun Chung

17. “FZ on Varèse” – Frank Zappa interview with Craig Eldon Pinkus, Indiana University Radio-TV Center – April 25, 1974*

18. Varèse: Ionisation – Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Pierre Boulez

19. The Captain’s Fat Theresa Shoes – GTO’s^

20. No Longer Umpire – Alice Cooper

21. Road Ladies (from Chunga’s Revenge) – Frank Zappa

CD2:

1. Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*

2. Happy Together (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*

3. Scumbag (Live at Fillmore East, NYC, 1971) (from Playground Psychotics) – Frank Zappa, The Mothers of Invention, John Lennon, Yoko Ono

4. Your Mouth (from Waka/Jawaka) – Frank Zappa

5. Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) – Frank Zappa

6. Apostrophe’ (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall – June 21, 1974) – Frank Zappa*

7. Muffin Man (Live at The Palladium, NYC, 1977) (from Baby Snakes – The Compleat Soundtrack) – Frank Zappa^

8. Dancin’ Fool (Live on “Saturday Night Live” – October 21, 1978) – Frank Zappa*

9. Mo’s Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) – Frank Zappa*

10. The Black Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa

11. Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa

12. Fembot In A Wet T-shirt (from Joe’s Garage – Act I) – Frank Zappa

13. Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) – Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa

14. The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC – 1984) – Frank Zappa*

15. H.R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) – Frank Zappa

16. G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa

CD3:

1. Frank’s Library – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

2. Edgewood Arsenal – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

3. Frank’s Parents – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

4. The Blackouts – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

5. Greeting Cards – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

6. Studio Z – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

7. Frank Goes To Jail – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

8. Musically Difficult – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

9. The Parts Are Complicated – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

10. Murray Roman’s TV Show – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

11.Frank Put His Foot Down – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

12. Laurel Canyon – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

13. The Manson Family – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

14. Are We Going To Get Paid – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

15. Steve Vai’s Perspective – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

16. Frank Could Be Hardcore – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

17. Bruce Bickford’s Zappa Head – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

18. If I’m Alive – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

19. Keep This Guy Under Check – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

20. Frank’s Business Perspective – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

21. Fake It – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

22. Don’t Have Any Friends – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

23. Hi, I’m Moon – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

24. Frank Addresses Congress – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

25. Turn Off That Zappa Music – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

26. Frank Getting Sick – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

27. Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) – Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^

28. Overture (Live in Frankfurt, Germany – September 19, 1992) – Ensemble Modern, Conducted by Frank Zappa*

29. Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa

30. Nap Time (from Everything Is Healing Nicely) – Frank Zappa

31. Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music Of Frank Zappa – A Memorial Tribute) – Frank Zappa

* Previously unreleased

^ Currently not available