Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes stream new track Lullaby

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have made their new track Lullaby available to stream.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming second album Modern Ruin, which is due for release on January 27, 2017, via International Death Cult. Lullaby can be streamed below.

Former Gallows frontman Carter says: “So here it is, Modern Ruin – our second album will be released January 27, 2017. It features Snake Eyes, Lullaby and Jackals which you’ll have heard live.”

The Modern Ruin artwork and tracklist can also be viewed below.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes released a lyric video for Snake Eyes earlier this year.

Modern Ruin is the follow-up to last year’s debut Blossom.

In May of this year, the band released an online documentary titled Year Of The Snake charting their first 12 months together.

The short film shows singer Carter at home with his family, in the studio and on stage – where he refers to his live performances as “scream therapy.”

He said: “It’s scream therapy. You see those kids at the show and they’re tearing the mic off you, singing every word, they’ve got their fucking hand in your face and I’m like, ‘Just have the fucking mic. Just take it.’”

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Modern Ruin tracklist

Bluebelle Lullaby Snake Eyes Vampires Wild Flowers Acid Veins God Is My Friend Jackals Thunder Real Life Modern Ruin Neon Rust

