Code Orange, The Distillers, The Pretty Reckless exit Download bill, Napalm Death, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes step in

Changes to Download 2022 bring both good news and bad news for those attending the UK's biggest rock/metal festival

Code Orange
Download festival promoters have announced some changes to this summer's bill.

US acts Code Orange, The Distillers, The Pretty Reckless and Brooklyn newcomers Thick have dropped off the line-up, replaced by Napalm Death, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Pengshui , Animalia and the Kris Barras Band.

No explanations have yet been given as to why the American artists are no longer part of the 2022 bill.

Download 2022 is taking place at metal's spiritual home, Donington Park, on June 10-12. This year's headline acts are Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro, with Korn, Deftones, A Day To Remember, Volbeat, Skindred, Megadeth and Mastodon among the major names in the supporting cast.

The new 2022 poster can be viewed below.

Download 2022

For more information on Download 2022, visit the festival website

