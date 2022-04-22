Code Orange, The Distillers, The Pretty Reckless exit Download bill, Napalm Death, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes step in

Download festival promoters have announced some changes to this summer's bill.



US acts Code Orange, The Distillers, The Pretty Reckless and Brooklyn newcomers Thick have dropped off the line-up, replaced by Napalm Death, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Pengshui , Animalia and the Kris Barras Band.

No explanations have yet been given as to why the American artists are no longer part of the 2022 bill.

Happy Friday! There’s been some changes to your #DL2022 line up. We’re adding @therattlesnakes, @officialND, @KrisBarrasBand, @PENGSHUIMUSIC and @ANIIMALIA_uk 🤘🔥Still not got your tickets? Don’t hang about 👉 https://t.co/XD79yzw6pT pic.twitter.com/fLO9YvQMPaApril 22, 2022 See more

Download 2022 is taking place at metal's spiritual home, Donington Park, on June 10-12. This year's headline acts are Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro, with Korn, Deftones, A Day To Remember, Volbeat, Skindred, Megadeth and Mastodon among the major names in the supporting cast.

The new 2022 poster can be viewed below.

(Image credit: Download)

For more information on Download 2022, visit the festival website.