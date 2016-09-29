Faith No More release video for Cone Of Shame

Faith No More have released a video for their new single Cone Of Shame.

It’s taken from the band’s seventh album Sol Invictus, which was released last year and was their first new album in 18 years. The video was directed by Goce Cvetanovski and filmed in Macedonia.

Faith No More previously issued a teaser for the video.

Bassist Billy Gould says: “This is one of those tracks that had to be a video, really, because it lends itself so much to visual imagery.

“Given the song’s sense of Americana, it would have been easy to shoot this in Arizona or New Mexico, but having been to Macedonia several times, there’s a vibe there that I felt wouldn’t be out of place as a backdrop to this song.

“Goce Cvetanovski, as a director, understood this immediately. He knew exactly what to do with it and, along with an amazing cast, has managed to create something very dark, and beautifully cinematic.”

A limited edition Cone Of Shame seven-inch single will be available on November 25.

Guitarist Jon Hudson reported in June that he was working on new material, saying: “I’ll probably take stock and see what comes of it sooner rather than later, so we’ll see.

“I’m sure that I was the first to state in the press last year that I didn’t bring any songs to the table. By the time I became involved in the process, there was already plenty to work with.

”It would have been counterproductive to try and finesse some of my songs into the mix at that point.”

Faith No More perform at Sacramento Monster Energy Aftershock in California on October 25.

The A-Z Of Faith No More