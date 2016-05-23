Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes launch online documentary

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have released an online documentary titled Year Of The Snake charting the band’s first 12 months together.

They played for the first time at San Bleu, Dalston, on May 14, 2015, and have gone on to play 61 shows across the UK and Europe. The short shows singer Carter at home with his family, in the studio and on stage – where he refers to his live performances as “scream therapy.”

Carter says: “I never thought I’d be a musician – I still can’t really play an instrument. I was always a better performer. I could be onstage and have the confidence to manipulate the situation for the benefit of me. I never thought I’d play music so I wanted to be a tattoo artist – I could draw better than I could sing.

“It’s scream therapy. You see those kids at the show and they’re tearing the mic off you, singing every word, they’ve got their fucking hand in your face and I’m like, ‘Just have the fucking mic. Just take it.’

“Then you watch them and they’re just doing exactly what I’m doing – just getting it all out. Then you see them later and they say, ‘Thank you, that meant a lot to me.’ But it means a lot to me. It means a lot that I can write songs that connect with people.”

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes head out on the road next month for a run of shows in support of their debut album Blossom, including an appearance at the Download festival on June 12.

Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 12: Donington Download festival, UK

Jun 18: Saarwellingen Rockcamp Festival, Germany

Jun 24: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Jun 25: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands

Jun 28: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Jun 29: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 02: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany

Jul 03: Belfort Les Eurockeennes De Belfort, France

Jul 07: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 11: Dortmund FZW Freizeitzentrum, Germany

Jul 12: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

Jul 13: Munich Hansa 39, Germany

Jul 14: Tonsberg Slottsfjell Festival, Norway

Jul 16: Dour Festival, Belgium

Jul 17: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland

Aug 11: Gothenburg Way Out West, Sweden

Aug 13: Berlin Pure & Crafted Festival, Germany

Aug 19: Biddinghuizen Lowlands Festival, Netherlands

Aug 20: Karlsruhe New Noise Festival, Germany

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK

