Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes release Snake Eyes lyric video

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have released a lyric video for their latest track Snake Eyes.

It was premiered on BBC radio earlier this week, when former Gallows frontman Carter explained that it’s an attempt to face down his fight against depression.

He said: “It’s like a fly on the wall in my hotel room, at midnight, in the middle of a tour while I’m sick and drunk. The fly is a giant, bellowing beast of burden that, no matter how I try, I can’t escape. We’ve all been there. ”

He added: “Everyone’s problems take different shapes – mine at the snake eyes looking back at me every time I roll the dice.”

Summing up the moral behind the song, he said: “Challenge yourself. You will prevail.”

Carter & The Rattlesnakes launched debut album Blossom last year.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes launch online documentary