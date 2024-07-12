Former Disperse guitarist Jakub Zytecki signs to InsideOut Music

Polish guitarist Jakub Zytecki, formerly of prog rockers Disperse, has announced that he has signed to InsideOut Music.

“It fills me with joy to enter the next chapter of my career with the great InsideOutMusic on my side," Zyteci enthuses about his new label. "I'm grateful for your support and there will be plenty of new music for you from me. I cannot wait to experience what the future holds while fully embracing all the emotional facets this journey brings."

"Jakub belongs to a new generation of extremely talented guitar players, that can also write great songs," adds InsideOutMusic label-head Thomas Waber. "We are excited and proud to be building a career and future together!"

Zytecki has also released a brand new single, Bound By Better, which features guest appearances featuring guest appearances from Piotr Gibner of Múlk on vocals, as well as sax player Jared Yee from Sungazer. You can watch the video fo the new single below.

"I started the initial demo of the song in April, so the whole thing came out rather quickly," says Zytecki of the new track. "I really liked the vibe of the demo - it felt like a hug that perhaps is a little bit too strong and slightly too aggressive. An angry joy kind of thing.

"Lyrically it’s probably about a middle finger towards the whole need of a constant self-improvement. A fuck off to the whole self-help industry that is shouting and screaming at every corner. Yet, it is probably about surrendering to that as well. It’s full of contradictions and I like it this way."

Zytecki will head out on a European headline tour later this year, including an appearance at Euroblast Festival in Germany. You can see the full list of dates below.

Jakub Zytecki - Bound By Better (ft. MÃ¹lk) - YouTube Watch On

Sep 21: SLO Martin Bar Museum

Sep 24: GER Hamburg Headcrash

Sep 25: GER Berlin Cassiopeia

Sep 26: CZE Prague Chapeau Rogue

Sep 30: GER Munich Backstage Club

Oct 1: HUN Budapest Turbina

Oct 2: AUT Vienna Viper Room

Oct 4: GER Cologne Euroblast

Dec 3: POL Gdansk Drizzly Grizzly

Dec 4: POL Wroclaw Lacznik

Dec 6: POL Warsaw Hydrozagadka

Dec 8: UKR Lviv Festrepublic Club

Dec 10: UKR Kyiv Caribbean

Get tickets.