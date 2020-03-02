Former Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato launches new single Fire For Water

Former Dillinger Escape Plan and Black Queen musician Greg Puciato has released a video for his new solo single titled Fire For Water.

The song has been lifted from Puciato’s upcoming album Child Soldier: Creator Of God, which is set to arrive this summer through his own Federal Prisoner label.

Puciato says: “I started writing in May or so of 2019, for what I thought would be the next Black Queen album, except that’s not at all what came out.

“So, just like with everything else that’s been born from necessity, it felt like the right time to create a home for anything that I do that didn’t fit neatly under any other existing roof. The misfits needed a place to go.

“This particular song came out really quickly. I guess it’s me reclaiming and owning the abrasive part of me. This whole album is, in a way, a very extreme statement of ownership.”

The video was created by Puciato himself, along with his Federal Prisoner co-founder, the artist Jesse Draxler. Puciato plays all instruments on the single, with the exception of drums which were handled by Chris Pennie.

Further album details will be revealed in the near future.

The Dillinger Escape Plan brought the curtain down on their career with a show at New York’s Terminal 5 on December 29, 2017.