Foreigner announce summer tour with Kansas and Europe

Foreigner have announced that they’ll across North America this summer with special guests Kansas and Europe.

The Juke Box Heroes 2020 tour will get under way in Albuquerque on July 9, with the 40-date run wrapping up in Austin on September 13.

The shows will follow Foreigner’s previously announced UK and European tour with Whitesnake and Europe.

Foreigner’s Mick Jones says (via Rolling Stone): “We can’t wait to hit the road with our good friends Kansas and Europe and bring all our biggest hits to cities across the country.

“We always have such a good time together, and combined we share some of the greatest songs in rock and roll. We are so excited to see our fans from coast to coast, and plan to make this summer our most epic tour yet!”

Kansas add: “We look forward to touring with Foreigner. It has been nearly 10 years since both bands have done a full tour together. That run was a blast, and we are excited to get started this summer.

“The bands and the crews get along great, and we’ll all be working tougher to perform an exceptional show for the fans.”

Europe frontman Joey Tempest says he and his bandmates are “thrilled” at the prospect of touring across North America for the first time in four years and adds: “We are honoured to be on the road with Foreigner and Kansas for this extensive tour across North America. Strap yourself in! Europe in America once again!”

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am local time on January 17 through Live Nation.

Foreigner, Kansas and Europe 2020 North American tour

Jul 09: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jul 10: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jul 11: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 13: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 14: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 15: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 17: Portland Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, OR

Jul 18: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 21: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 22: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 24: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO

Jul 25: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Jul 26: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 29: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 31: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 01: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 02: Pittsburgh S&T Bank Music Park, PA

Aug 04: Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, MA

Aug 05: Syracuse St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Aug 07: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 08: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 09: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 21: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 22: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NY

Aug 23: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 25: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 26: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Aug 28: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Aug 29: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 30: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Sep 01: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 04: Jacksonville Daily’s Place, FL

Sep 05: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 06: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 08: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Sep 09: Southaven BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove, MS

Sep 11: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 12: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 13: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX