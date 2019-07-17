Foo Fighters versus The Lion King is the uplifting Disney smash we deserve

The new version of The Lion King has already created a stir, drawing more flak than is usual for a kids' film.

Predictably, all the moaning and wailing and gnashing of teeth comes from those who grew up with the 1994 animated version, seemingly oblivious to the fact that the new version being aimed at an audience a great deal younger than those complaining. But that's social media for you.

Thankfully, we have DJ Cummerbund to save us from all the Twitter noise. He's carefully welded Circle Of Life from the original soundtrack to Foo Fighters' All My Life, and the results are surprisingly moving.

And that's not all. Joining the fray are Carmen Twillie, Lebo M., Randy "Macho Man" Savage, Elton John, Tim Rice, some cartoon animals, and Prince.

"I saw this great video last year called Circle Of My Life apparently made by "Exightly" I think," says Cummerbund. "I noticed that people were clamouring for a full version. I figured I'd take on the challenge only to realise that it was a stupid, impulsive idea even though I love the Foo Fighters and elephants and shit."

Previous mash-ups from the deviant mind of Cummerbund include a Bandersnatch-style mash-up adventure alongside more traditional examples of the artform including Staind vs. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Alice In Chains vs. Katrina & The Waves, Rammstein vs. Wild Cherry, Kiss vs. B-52's, Eagles vs. Dragonforce with added Beyonce, Zeppelin vs. Greta Van Fleet, Metallica vs. Earth, Wind & Fire, Ozzy Osbourne vs. Earth Wind & Fire, the Foo Fighters vs. funk king Rick James, Twisted Sister vs. Blind Melon, and Rush vs. R&B superstar Kelis.