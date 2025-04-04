"This is the best day of my life!" Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Foo Fighters, then help Jack Black make a dream come true in the most joyous and pure TV segment of the week

It is impossible to dislike Kelly Clarkson. This is a stone cold scientific fact. Propelled into the spotlight back in 2002 as the first winner of TV singing contest American Idol. the multi-talented Texan-born pop star-turned-TV personality has charmed her way into global affections by 1. being very, very good at what she does (exhibit A: Since You Been Gone) and 2. constantly displaying the kind of genuine, pure and joyful personality that is all to rare in humanity, nevermind in what used to be quaintly called 'showbusiness'.

Clarkson is forever enshrined in our hearts because of her knack of absolutely nailing rock songs on the Kelly-oke segment of her popular US talk show - and for the unbridled happiness she doesn't even attempt to put a lid on during certain interviews - so imagine our delight when we watched the latest episode and saw the KC not only crush a cover of Foo Fighters' 1999 single Learn To Fly, but also invite Dave Grohl's good buddie Jack Black onto her show to make a dream come true for a fellow guest.

Tanner Smith is one of the stars of the US edition of Netflix dating show Love On The Spectrum, which follows the romantic adventures of adults on the autism spectrum. He is also one of Jack Black's biggest fans, as he explained to Kelly Clarkson on a past appearance on her daytime show, when Black recorded a special video for him.



Reminded of this on his appearance on the show yesterday (April 3), Smith declares that he has decided that he would like to meet Black when he is 31, and is then appropriately astonished and thrilled when the actor - displaying what he calls his "insane ninja kung fu powers" - strolls onto the set to greet him in person.



What follows would bring tears to a stone, and we won't spoil the magic by breaking down exactly what happens, except to say that the moment where Smith declares this "the best day of my life" and the moment where he suggests to Black that he will get his phone number so the pair can "work out together" are TV gold.

Watch the segments below:

Jack Black recently released a new '80s-flavoured hard rock single, I Feel Alive, as part of the soundtrack for A Minecraft Movie, in which he stars alongside metal-loving actor Jason Momoa as 'expert crafter' Steve.

