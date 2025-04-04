"This is the best day of my life!" Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Foo Fighters, then help Jack Black make a dream come true in the most joyous and pure TV segment of the week

By ( Louder ) published

Watch Jack Black melt hearts on the latest edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show

Jack Black on The Kelly Clarkson Show
(Image credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

It is impossible to dislike Kelly Clarkson. This is a stone cold scientific fact. Propelled into the spotlight back in 2002 as the first winner of TV singing contest American Idol. the multi-talented Texan-born pop star-turned-TV personality has charmed her way into global affections by 1. being very, very good at what she does (exhibit A: Since You Been Gone) and 2. constantly displaying the kind of genuine, pure and joyful personality that is all to rare in humanity, nevermind in what used to be quaintly called 'showbusiness'.

Clarkson is forever enshrined in our hearts because of her knack of absolutely nailing rock songs on the Kelly-oke segment of her popular US talk show - and for the unbridled happiness she doesn't even attempt to put a lid on during certain interviews - so imagine our delight when we watched the latest episode and saw the KC not only crush a cover of Foo Fighters' 1999 single Learn To Fly, but also invite Dave Grohl's good buddie Jack Black onto her show to make a dream come true for a fellow guest.

Tanner Smith is one of the stars of the US edition of Netflix dating show Love On The Spectrum, which follows the romantic adventures of adults on the autism spectrum. He is also one of Jack Black's biggest fans, as he explained to Kelly Clarkson on a past appearance on her daytime show, when Black recorded a special video for him.

Reminded of this on his appearance on the show yesterday (April 3), Smith declares that he has decided that he would like to meet Black when he is 31, and is then appropriately astonished and thrilled when the actor - displaying what he calls his "insane ninja kung fu powers" - strolls onto the set to greet him in person.

What follows would bring tears to a stone, and we won't spoil the magic by breaking down exactly what happens, except to say that the moment where Smith declares this "the best day of my life" and the moment where he suggests to Black that he will get his phone number so the pair can "work out together" are TV gold.

Watch the segments below:

Jack Black Surprises Tanner From 'Love on the Spectrum' In PERSON! - YouTube Jack Black Surprises Tanner From 'Love on the Spectrum' In PERSON! - YouTube
Watch On
'Learn To Fly' By Foo Fighters | Kelly Clarkson Kellyoke Cover - YouTube 'Learn To Fly' By Foo Fighters | Kelly Clarkson Kellyoke Cover - YouTube
Watch On

Jack Black recently released a new '80s-flavoured hard rock single, I Feel Alive, as part of the soundtrack for A Minecraft Movie, in which he stars alongside metal-loving actor Jason Momoa as 'expert crafter' Steve.

A Minecraft Movie Soundtrack | I Feel Alive (Official Lyric Video) - Jack Black | WaterTower Music - YouTube A Minecraft Movie Soundtrack | I Feel Alive (Official Lyric Video) - Jack Black | WaterTower Music - YouTube
Watch On
Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

More about louder
Sleep Token on stage in 2023

Sleep Token drop another new single Caramel – listen here
Sleep Token lead singer Vessel in 2025

These 9 metal bands paved the way for Sleep Token
Sleep Token on stage in 2023

Sleep Token drop another new single Caramel – listen here
See more latest
Most Popular
Sleep Token on stage in 2023
Sleep Token drop another new single Caramel – listen here
Lynyrd Skynyrd onstage
Lynyrd Skynyrd announce live album recorded at Gary Rossington's star-studded final show
Chicago
“How could it possibly hang together? But it does, brilliantly”: Steven Wilson has remixed Chicago II in Dolby ATMOS
Blackmore&#039;s Night
"I've seen people younger than him in wheelchairs on stage, he probably doesn't want people to see him that way." Ritchie Blackmore's wife Candice Night says the guitarist had a heart attack 18 months ago, won't be onstage in Europe any time soon
Bruce Springsteen Tracks II
“I’ve played this music to myself and often close friends for years now.” Bruce Springsteen is almost ready to share Tracks II: The Lost Albums, featuring seven records and 82 previously unreleased songs, 74 never-before-heard
A press shot of Bruce Soord, sat down in a striped top
Bruce Soord details 10th anniversary edition of debut solo album
Kirk Hammett onstage with Metallica in 2019
This is the Metallica song that makes Kirk Hammett cry – and it’s really not the one you’d expect
John Lydon onstage
"Lots of my records melted in the blaze": John Lydon lost part of his vinyl collection after his kitchen was accidentally set on fire - right after his insurance was cancelled
Papa V Perpetua of Ghost in 2025
Tobias Forge says most Ghost songs aren’t about the Devil: “They’ve always been about mankind’s relationship with the concept of life and death”
Sex Pistols, John Lydon
"I am the Pistols, and they’re not.” John Lydon is getting ever more salty about the success and acclaim currently being enjoyed by his revitalised former Sex Pistols bandmates