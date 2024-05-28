Focus share music video for Fjord Focus, the first new music from upcoming album Focus 12

By
( )
published

Dutch prog legends Focus will release the cunningly titled Focus 12, their 12th studio album, in July

Focus
(Image credit: Ray Steenwijk)

Dutch prog legends Focus have shared the first new music from their upcoming Focus 12 album with the space-themed video for the lively Fjord Focus. And while the new video disappointingly features neither a Fjord, Ford or even Focus themselves, the song in question does feature some exemplary guitar work from Menno Gootjes and fine accompanying keyboards and flute from band leader Thijs Van Leer. You can watch the new video below.

Focus will release their twelfth studio album, which boasts a striking cover designed by cover art legend Roger Dean, through Spirit of Unicorn Music on July 5. It will be the band’s first new studio recording for six years.

"Fjord Focus is a beautiful, classic composition by Thijs with wonderful 12/8 rhythms provided by drummer Pierre van der Linden," enthuses bass player Udo Pannekeet, who has co-produced Focus 12 alongside Gootjes at Wisseloord Studios and Wedgeview Studios, in the band's native Netherlands.

"It is one of the best solos we’ve ever captured in the studio," he continues, of Gootjes' splendid guitar work on the new song. I remember I had goosebumps listening back. I couldn’t believe he (Goojtes) nailed these Coltrane-like chord changes in one go!"

I just think it’s great," smiles the guitarist. "Just put it on and be taken on an adventure."

Focus will join up with the new-look new Asia line-up featuring keyboard player Geoff Downes  John Mitchell (It BitesLonely RobotKinoFrost* and more), Planet X drummer Virgil Donati and newcomer Harry Whitley on their Heat Of The Moment North American tour in July,  which also features Curved Air and former Wishbine Ash man Martin Turner.

Focus 12 will be available on CD, vinyl and on all good streaming services.

Pre-order Focus 12.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.