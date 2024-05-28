Focus share music video for Fjord Focus, the first new music from upcoming album Focus 12

Dutch prog legends Focus have shared the first new music from their upcoming Focus 12 album with the space-themed video for the lively Fjord Focus. And while the new video disappointingly features neither a Fjord, Ford or even Focus themselves, the song in question does feature some exemplary guitar work from Menno Gootjes and fine accompanying keyboards and flute from band leader Thijs Van Leer. You can watch the new video below.

Focus will release their twelfth studio album, which boasts a striking cover designed by cover art legend Roger Dean, through Spirit of Unicorn Music on July 5. It will be the band’s first new studio recording for six years.

"Fjord Focus is a beautiful, classic composition by Thijs with wonderful 12/8 rhythms provided by drummer Pierre van der Linden," enthuses bass player Udo Pannekeet, who has co-produced Focus 12 alongside Gootjes at Wisseloord Studios and Wedgeview Studios, in the band's native Netherlands.

"It is one of the best solos we’ve ever captured in the studio," he continues, of Gootjes' splendid guitar work on the new song. I remember I had goosebumps listening back. I couldn’t believe he (Goojtes) nailed these Coltrane-like chord changes in one go!"

I just think it’s great," smiles the guitarist. "Just put it on and be taken on an adventure."

Focus will join up with the new-look new Asia line-up featuring keyboard player Geoff Downes John Mitchell (It Bites, Lonely Robot, Kino, Frost* and more), Planet X drummer Virgil Donati and newcomer Harry Whitley on their Heat Of The Moment North American tour in July, which also features Curved Air and former Wishbine Ash man Martin Turner.

Focus 12 will be available on CD, vinyl and on all good streaming services.

Pre-order Focus 12.