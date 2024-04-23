New-look Asia announce Heat of The Moment US tour

Keyboard player Geoff Downes has unveiled a brand new Asia line-up featuring John Mitchell (It Bites, Lonely Robot, Kino, Frost* and more), Planet X drummer Virgil Donati and Harry Whitley, who performed with the Asia line-up at last year's John Wetton An Extraordinary Life tribute show.

"And so it was that the John Wetton tribute last August really reminded me how much Asia’s music belongs on the stage," says Downes. "The response to it all was literally…spine-chilling. We were accompanied by some amazing musicians on the night, and I’m delighted that both John Mitchell and Harry Whitley, from the Asia segment, will be joining me for this tour. It promises to be a great evening of music and furthers the legacy of all our founder members, in particular the incredible contributions of John Wetton to the Asia canon.

“With the addition of Virgil Donati and John Mitchell, two of the finest musicians in the world in their respective classes, this is almost going full circle bearing in mind their previous close collaborations with John. Completing this circle is also the amazing Harry Whitley who absolutely floored the audience with his incredible vocal interpretation of the Asia songs that John W and I so lovingly wrote over the years."

The new-look band have announced a North American tour with prog legends Focus and Curved Air, and Martin Turner, with noted album cover artist Roger Dean acting as MC.

"I am convinced that John (Wetton’s) spirit is with us as we set out on this new adventure," adds Downes. "After all, it is the Year of the Dragon - just as it was in 1982, when we released our first Asia album. It’s as though it was meant to be. It is going to be both a very emotional and exciting tour, bringing back that music in front of our dedicated fans and newcomers alike. Looking forward to see you there, my friends – bring it on!"

Tickets go on sale on Friday April 26. You can see the full list of dates and ticket information below.

(Image credit: Press)

Jul 3: CT Ridgefield Playhouse

Jul 4: NY Niagara Falls Fallsview Casino

Jul 6: OR Medford Chevalier Theatre

Jul 7: PN Huntingdon The Paramount

Jul 9: NJ Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center

Jul 10: NJ Red Bank Count Basie Center

Jul 12: NJ Atlantic City Tropicana Showroom

Jul 13: PA Bethlehem Wind Creek Event Center

Jul 14: PA Lancaster American Music Theatre

Jul 16: SC Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Jul 17: TN Nashville Ryman Auditorium

Jul 18: CO Evans Columbia County Performing Arts Center

Jul 20: FL Orlando Hard Rock Live

Jul 21: FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Jul 22: FL Tampa Seminole Hard Rock

Jul 24: SC North Charleston PAC

Jul 25: GA Macon City Auditorium

Jul 26: AL Mobile Saeger Theatre

Jul 28: AL Huntsville VBC Mark Smith Concert Hall

Jul 30: MO St Charles The Armada Theatre

Jul 31: WI Milwaukee The Pabst Theatre

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get tickets.