Flying Colors stream live album in full

Flying Colors are streaming their upcoming live album in its entirety via Prog.

The supergroup issue Second Flight: Live At The Z7 on November 13 and all 15 tracks can be heard below. It was recorded in Pratteln, Switzerland, on the band’s 2014 tour.

Bassist Dave LaRue says: “Flying Colors is like no other band to perform with. This tour was all about the joy of playing together, and sharing new songs with fans. Everyone felt something special that night, and I’m so glad we captured it.”

The follow-up to Flying Colors’ previous concert film Live In Europe will be available on multiple formats, including 4K UltraHD, Blu-ray, DVD, LP + MP3, CD, iTunes, Headphone Surround and Pono. It’s available to pre-order now.