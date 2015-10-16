Flying Colors launch live Kayla video

Flying Colors have released a video for a live version of Kayla. It’s taken from the band’s Second Flight: Live At The Z7 album, which is released on November 13 and is the follow-up to last year’s Second Nature album.

“It was especially exciting because we had just performed many of these songs for the first time, days before,” says guitarist Steve Morse. The album was recorded in Pratteln, Switzerland, on the band’s 2014 tour, and is the band’s second live album, following Live in Europe, recorded on the band’s debut tour in 2012.

“Flying Colors is like no other band to perform with,” adds bass player Dave LaRue. “This tour was all about the joy of playing together, and sharing new songs with fans. Everyone felt something special that night, and I’m so glad we captured it.”

Second Flight: Live At The Z7 is released on multiple formats, including 4K UltraHD, Blu-ray, DVD, LP + MP3, CD, iTunes, Headphone Surround, iTunes and Pono. It’s available to pre-order now.

Flying Colors drummer Mike Portnoy is currently on tour with the Winery Dogs, while Steve Morse joins Deep Purple for their European tour in November.