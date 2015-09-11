Trending

Flying Colors detail Second Flight DVD

Supergroup's 2nd live release allows viewers to hear front row audio or sound filmed from control desk

Flying Colors have revealed details of an upcoming live release.

The band issue Second Flight: Live At The Z7 on November 13 via Music Theories Recordings on multiple formats including 4K UltraHD, Blu-ray, DVD, LP + MP3, CD and digital.

Filmed in Switzerland on their 2014 tour, the release is the follow-up to their previous concert film Live In Europe.

The show was filmed just a week after the release of Flying Colors’ second album Second Nature. Guitarist Steve Morse says: “It was especially exciting because we had just performed many of these songs for the first time, days before.”

It can be heard in 5.1-surround recorded in two separate locations – behind the front-of-house soundboard, or in the front row. An audio-only version of the concert is available in Headphone Surround. The headphone mix will be available in formats designed especially for HD devices such as Pono.

Singer Casey McPherson adds: “We had a blast playing these tunes and can’t wait for you to hear them. You can feel the excitement.”

A trailer for the film can be viewed below.

SECOND FLIGHT: LIVE AT THE Z7 DVD/BLU-RAY TRACKLIST

1: Open Up Your Eyes

2: Bombs Away

3: Kayla

4: Shoulda Coulda Woulda

5: The Fury Of My Love

6: A Place In Your World

7: Forever In A Daze

8: One Love Forever

9: Colder Months

10: Peaceful Harbor

11: The Storm

12: Cosmic Symphony

13: Mask Machine

14: Infinite Fire