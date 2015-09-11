Flying Colors detail Second Flight DVD

Flying Colors have revealed details of an upcoming live release.
The band issue Second Flight: Live At The Z7 on November 13 via Music Theories Recordings on multiple formats including 4K UltraHD, Blu-ray, DVD, LP + MP3, CD and digital.
Filmed in Switzerland on their 2014 tour, the release is the follow-up to their previous concert film Live In Europe.
The show was filmed just a week after the release of Flying Colors’ second album Second Nature. Guitarist Steve Morse says: “It was especially exciting because we had just performed many of these songs for the first time, days before.”
It can be heard in 5.1-surround recorded in two separate locations – behind the front-of-house soundboard, or in the front row. An audio-only version of the concert is available in Headphone Surround. The headphone mix will be available in formats designed especially for HD devices such as Pono.
Singer Casey McPherson adds: “We had a blast playing these tunes and can’t wait for you to hear them. You can feel the excitement.”
A trailer for the film can be viewed below.
SECOND FLIGHT: LIVE AT THE Z7 DVD/BLU-RAY TRACKLIST
1: Open Up Your Eyes
2: Bombs Away
3: Kayla
4: Shoulda Coulda Woulda
5: The Fury Of My Love
6: A Place In Your World
7: Forever In A Daze
8: One Love Forever
9: Colder Months
10: Peaceful Harbor
11: The Storm
12: Cosmic Symphony
13: Mask Machine
14: Infinite Fire