Flying Colors detail Second Flight DVD

Flying Colors have revealed details of an upcoming live release.

The band issue Second Flight: Live At The Z7 on November 13 via Music Theories Recordings on multiple formats including 4K UltraHD, Blu-ray, DVD, LP + MP3, CD and digital.

Filmed in Switzerland on their 2014 tour, the release is the follow-up to their previous concert film Live In Europe.

The show was filmed just a week after the release of Flying Colors’ second album Second Nature. Guitarist Steve Morse says: “It was especially exciting because we had just performed many of these songs for the first time, days before.”

It can be heard in 5.1-surround recorded in two separate locations – behind the front-of-house soundboard, or in the front row. An audio-only version of the concert is available in Headphone Surround. The headphone mix will be available in formats designed especially for HD devices such as Pono.

Singer Casey McPherson adds: “We had a blast playing these tunes and can’t wait for you to hear them. You can feel the excitement.”

A trailer for the film can be viewed below.

SECOND FLIGHT: LIVE AT THE Z7 DVD/BLU-RAY TRACKLIST

1: Open Up Your Eyes

2: Bombs Away

3: Kayla

4: Shoulda Coulda Woulda

5: The Fury Of My Love

6: A Place In Your World

7: Forever In A Daze

8: One Love Forever

9: Colder Months

10: Peaceful Harbor

11: The Storm

12: Cosmic Symphony

13: Mask Machine

14: Infinite Fire