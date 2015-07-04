Winery Dogs album due ahead of October tour

Mike Portnoy says The Winery Dogs have nearly completed the follow-up to their 2013 self-titled debut.

The trio of Portnoy, bassist Billy Sheehan and guitarist/vocalist Richie Kotzen entered the studio in January with a plan to have the album ready for summer, but now the drummer reveals the project is on track for an autumn release.

Portony tells Metal Wani: “We’re almost done with the new album. Richie’s finishing up his tracks at the moment. And mixing begins in July, so we’ll deliver the record to the label very soon. The tour is already scheduled to begin at the beginning of October in America.

“So the plan is to have the album out in time for the tour starting in October. And then once it comes out, we’ll begin the tour cycle, which will likely go well through 2016, and we wanna just play as many places as we can.”

Last year, Kotzen said he was surprised by the band’s success out of the gate and he continued his solo career with the release of Cannibals earlier this year.

Kotzen will appear on Def Leppard’s 2016 cruise, Hysteria On The High Seas, in January.

The guitarist will perform alongside a host of other acts including Vivian Campbell’s Last In Line, Tom Keifer, Eric Martin and Kip Winger, with more to be announced.

Oct 03: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Oct 04: Jim Thorpe Penn’s Peak, PA

Oct 05: Boston WIlbur Theater, MA

Oct 08: Glenside Keswick Theater, PA

Oct 09: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Oct 10: New York Best Buy Theatre, NY

Oct 12: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Oct 14: Ponte Vedra Beach Concert Hall, FL

Oct 15: St Petersburg State Theatre, FL

Oct 16: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Oct 17: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Oct 20: Nashville Wildhorse Sallon, TN

Oct 22: Houston Pub Fountains, TX

Oct 23: Ardmore Heritage Hall, OK

Oct 24: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, TX

Oct 27: Milwaukee Potawatomi Casino, WI

Oct 28: Milwaukee Potawatomi Casino, WI

Oct 29: Saint Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

Nov 03: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Nov 05: Agoura Hills Canyon Club, CA

Nov 06: Beverly Hills Saban Theater, CA

Nov 07: Las Vegas Counts Vamp’d, NV

Nov 08: San Diego House Of Blues, CA