Flying Colors announce live European dates for December

Melodic prog supergroup Flying Colors have announced four shows for Europe and the UK in December. Alongside planned dates for Morsefest, Cruise To The Edge and some US shows in October these look like being the only dates you'll be able to see the band, given guitarist Steve Morse has live commitments with Deep Purple at the same time.

"These shows (and our appearance on CTTE20) are the ONLY shows we will be doing for the foreseeable near future, so if we can’t come close to you, we highly recommend you come to us," the band have announced." This band is truly magical so you won’t want to miss it!

"To all asking for us to play their city/country: these are it!! Deep Purple is touring at the same time and Steve was gracious enough to offer to play on Purple’s days off... So these shows were booked around their schedule & all we can do. It’s a lot better than NOT playing at all!‬"

Flying Colors have recently been working on their new studio album, their third, which was originally being talked of back in 2016. Third Degree will be released through Mascot Records in September.

Flying Colors will play:

USA TN Cross Plains Morsefest - August 30

USA CA Ventura Ventura Theater - September 5

USA NY New York City Sony Hall - October 7

USA PA Glenside Keswick Theater - 11

USA IL St Charles Arcada Theater - 17

SWI Pratteln Z7 - December 11

GER Cologne Essikfarbik - 12

NED Tilburg O13 - 13

UK London Shepherd's Bush Empire - 14