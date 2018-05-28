Flutatious release promo video for Joy

Folky proggers Flutatious have released a promo video for their song Joy, which you can watch below.

The track is taken from their Festival album, which was released recently on Magick Eye Records and mixed by John Mitchell.

"Joy was written as an uplifting positive anthem with more vocals than many of our tracks and with a killer guitar riff," bassis Bill Forwell tels Prog. "We were really pleased with the original production by Mick Curtis at Vanilla Gritz Studious but the addition of that ‘Mitchell Magic’ in Outhouse Studios by John Mitchell elevated the track even further."

The band featured on the CD with issue 86 of Prog, in which we said: ‘with Celtic and jazz flourishes bursting through their dreamy psychedelia, Flutatious are moving into their 10th year together in impressive style."

Flutatious will play:

Whirl Y Gig Summer Celebration, London - JUne 23

Windmill, Ashford - 30

Southlands Festival, West Drayton - July 21

King Arthur, Glastonbury - 28

Kozfest, Uffculme - 29

Chilled In A Field Festival, Lewes - August 3

Wokingham Festival, Wokingham - 25