Flotsam And Jetsam release Iron Maiden lyric video

Flotsam And Jetsam have released a lyric video for their track Iron Maiden.
It features on the band’s upcoming self-titled release, which is due out on May 20 after they signed a deal with AFM Records.
It’ll be the band’s first new studio material since 2012’s Ugly Noise. They issued a re-recorded version of their second album No Place For Disgrace in 2014.
Flotsam And Jetsam said: “We’re looking forward to playing the music on this album live, which hasn’t been a luxury for the band on past releases, as well as debuting our new stage look.”
They’ve announced a handful of European dates which are scheduled for August.
Flotsam And Jetsam tracklist
- Seventh Seal
- Life Is A Mess
- Taser
- Iron Maiden
- Verge Of Tragedy
- Creeper
- L.O.T.D.
- The Incantation
- Monkey Wrench
- Time To Go
- Smoking Gun
- Forbidden Territories
Flotsam And Jetsam 2016 tour dates
Aug 12: Villena Leyendas Del Rock Festival, Spain
Aug 13: The Haugue Musicon, Netherlands
Aug 14: Kortrijk Sport Campus Lange Munte, Belgium