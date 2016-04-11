Flotsam And Jetsam release Iron Maiden lyric video

Flotsam And Jetsam have released a lyric video for their track Iron Maiden.

It features on the band’s upcoming self-titled release, which is due out on May 20 after they signed a deal with AFM Records.

It’ll be the band’s first new studio material since 2012’s Ugly Noise. They issued a re-recorded version of their second album No Place For Disgrace in 2014.

Flotsam And Jetsam said: “We’re looking forward to playing the music on this album live, which hasn’t been a luxury for the band on past releases, as well as debuting our new stage look.”

They’ve announced a handful of European dates which are scheduled for August.

Flotsam And Jetsam tracklist

Seventh Seal Life Is A Mess Taser Iron Maiden Verge Of Tragedy Creeper L.O.T.D. The Incantation Monkey Wrench Time To Go Smoking Gun Forbidden Territories

Aug 12: Villena Leyendas Del Rock Festival, Spain

Aug 13: The Haugue Musicon, Netherlands

Aug 14: Kortrijk Sport Campus Lange Munte, Belgium