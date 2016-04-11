Trending

Flotsam And Jetsam release Iron Maiden lyric video

By Metal Hammer  

Hear Flotsam And Jetsam track from their self-titled album - out May 20

Flotsam And Jetsam

Flotsam And Jetsam have released a lyric video for their track Iron Maiden.

It features on the band’s upcoming self-titled release, which is due out on May 20 after they signed a deal with AFM Records.

It’ll be the band’s first new studio material since 2012’s Ugly Noise. They issued a re-recorded version of their second album No Place For Disgrace in 2014.

Flotsam And Jetsam said: “We’re looking forward to playing the music on this album live, which hasn’t been a luxury for the band on past releases, as well as debuting our new stage look.”

They’ve announced a handful of European dates which are scheduled for August.

Flotsam And Jetsam tracklist

  1. Seventh Seal
  2. Life Is A Mess
  3. Taser
  4. Iron Maiden
  5. Verge Of Tragedy
  6. Creeper
  7. L.O.T.D.
  8. The Incantation
  9. Monkey Wrench
  10. Time To Go
  11. Smoking Gun
  12. Forbidden Territories

Flotsam And Jetsam 2016 tour dates

Aug 12: Villena Leyendas Del Rock Festival, Spain
Aug 13: The Haugue Musicon, Netherlands
Aug 14: Kortrijk Sport Campus Lange Munte, Belgium

