"There will never be another to occupy her throne": Last year Iron Maiden's iconic Ed Force One 747 was scrapped – but now you can wear it

By ( Classic Rock ) published

Parts of Iron Maiden's famous flying tour bus have been upcycled

Ed Force One with the Ed Force One tag
(Image credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Iron Maiden's iconic Ed Force One aeroplane was scrapped last year, but now it's back.

The Boeing 747 – which the band used to transport themselves and their crew and equipment around the world of 2016's The Book of Souls tour – was broken up at Cotswold Airport in Kemble, Gloucestershire, England, but fans can now wear it.

German company Aviationtag, which makes bespoke, wearable tags from scrapped aeroplane material, has launched a tag made from the 747. The company say they're already sold out of the tags – which are limited to 12,000 and cost €66.66 (of course) – but fans can sign up to be notified when more stock becomes available.

"This a very small piece of a Boeing 747," says Iron Maiden frontman and Ed Force One Pilot Bruce Dickinson, in a video accompanying the product launch. "Not just any old Boeing 747, but the Boeing 747 which I learned to fly so I could fly on Maiden around the world. So this is a bit of the aeroplane. It's been turned into something entirely more useful."

“We have been working on this project for over two years, and we’re proud to finally present our Aviationtag x Iron Maiden Edition," says Aviationtag CCO Tobias Richter. "Ed Force One is one of the most famous aircraft in the world, and this edition captures its enduring legacy in a truly collectable form."

Eds Force One entered service with Air France in early 2003 before joining Air Atlanta Icelandic, a charter and lease airline based in Kópavogur, Iceland, in 2015. In addition to being leased by Iron Maiden, the 747 was used as a firefighter by Saudi Arabian airline Saudia.

"She always behaved like the Queen of the Skies that the 747 will always be," says Dickinson. "There will never be another to occupy her throne.

"The power, the noise of those four engines, the featherlight touchdowns (not my fault – blame good design) and her airborne elegance put the 747 in a unique category."

From Sky to Collector’s Hands: The Ed Force One Aviationtag Story - YouTube From Sky to Collector’s Hands: The Ed Force One Aviationtag Story - YouTube
Watch On
Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.

