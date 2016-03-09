Flotsam And Jetsam detail self-titled album

Flotsam And Jetsam have signed a deal with AFM Records for their next album.

The self-titled release is due out on May 20 and will be the band’s first new studio material since 2012’s Ugly Noise. They issued a re-recorded version of their second album No Place For Disgrace in 2014.

The band say in a statement: “Flotsam And Jetsam really appreciated the fact that AFM laid out a legitimate business plan for us when they made their offer to sign us.

“We believe they are as committed to us as a band, as we are to providing them with quality metal to get behind and promote.

“We’re looking forward to playing the music on this album live, which hasn’t been a luxury for the band on past releases, as well as debuting our new stage look.”

The band added drummer Jason Bitter to their lineup in 2014, following the departure of Kelly Smith. Smith later went into detail about the turmoil that led to him parting ways with the band he co-founded, revealing he considered suicide before he walked away.

Flotsam And Jetsam are completed by vocalist Eric ‘AK’ Knutson, bassist Michael Spencer along with guitarists Steve Conley and Michael Gilbert.

