Fleshgod Apocalypse share live video for The Fool ahead of new album launch

Fleshgod Apocalypse have released a live video showcasing their 2016 track The Fool.

The song will be included on the Blu-ray An Evening In Perugia, which will be included in the CD digipak edition of the Italian symphonic death metal outfit’s new album Veleno.

The record will be the band’s fifth studio album and the follow-up to 2016’s King. It'll launch this coming Friday (May 24) through Nuclear Blast.

Last month, Fleshgod Apocalypse released a lyric video for the track Carnivorous Lamb.

Veleno – Italian for venom – was recorded at Rome’s Bloom Recording Studio and Kick Studio with producer Marco Mastrobuono, while the orchestral sections were tracked at Musica Teclas Studio in Perugia.

Fleshgod Apocalypse will head back out on tour for a handful of festival dates from next month.

Fleshgod Apocalypse: Veleno

1. Fury

2. Carnivorous Lamb

3. Sugar

4. The Praying Mantis’ Strategy

5. Monnalisa

6. Worship and Forget

7. Absinthe

8. Pissing On The Score

9. The Day We’ll Be Gone

10. Embrace The Oblivion

11. Veleno

12. Reise, Reise (Rammstein Cover) (Bonus)

13. The Forsaking (Nocturnal Version) (Bonus)

An Evening In Perugia, Italy 2018 - Blu-ray

1. Marche Royale

2. In Aeternum

3. Healing Through War

4. Cold As Perfection

5. Minotaur (The Wrath of Poseidon)

6. Gravity

7. The Violation

8. Prologue

9. Epilogue

10. The Fool

11. The Egoism

12. Syphilis

13. The Forsaking