Watch Fleshgod Apocalypse's lyric video for new single Carnivorous Lamb

Fleshgod Apocalypse – Veleno 01. Fury

02. Carnivorous Lamb

03. Sugar

04. The Praying Mantis' Strategy

05. Monnalisa

06. Worship and Forget

07. Absinthe

08. Pissing On The Score

09. The Day We'll Be Gone

10. Embrace The Oblivion

11. Veleno

Fleshgod Apocalypse have released a lyric video for their new track Carnivorous Lamb.

The track is the second single to be released ahead of their forthcoming album Veleno, after first single Sugar was revealed last month.

Lead vocalist/guitarist Francesco Paoli said: "How's the saying? Never judge a book by its cover? Well, that's the point of this song.

"We are constantly surrounded by fake people and opportunists, we can't stand it anymore. We can't stand the hypocrisy and unending lament of these assholes. It's a strategy. Even the most adorable and inoffensive lamb can become the fiercest of the wolves when something menaces its interests.

"Lack of foresight and scarce maturity drive these people overwhelmingly; they will be left behind, tasting life for what it is, where their 'spoiled' certainties become the deepest doubts of existence and nobody will hear their call anymore."

Three years in the making, Veleno (Italian for "venom")is the band's fifth studio album and follow up to 2016's critically acclaimed King. Veleno marks Francesco Paoli's return to lead vocals and is due to be released on May 24 via Nuclear Blast.

The album is available to pre-order now. Pre-order the album digitally to receive Carnivorous Lamb and Sugar instantly (Amazon and iTunes only)!

The band are currently completing their North American tour, co-headlining with Hypocrisy, and will be begin touring Veleno in Latin America in May, followed by European festival dates this summer.

Apr 09: Edmonton, Starlite Room, AB

Apr 10: Calgary, Dickens Pub, AB

Apr 12: Vancouver, Rickshaw Theatre, BC

Apr 13: Seattle, El Corazon, WA

Apr 14: Portland, The Bossanova Ballroom, OR

Apr 15: Oakland, Metro Opera House, CA

May 01: São Paulo, The House, BR

May 02: Curitiba, Jokers, BR

May 03: Porto Alegre, Art & Tattoo Club, BR

May 04: Montevideo, Music Box, ROU

May 05: Buenos Aires, Uniclub, RA

May 06: Bahía Blanca, Nuevo Complejo Bailotage, RA

May 07: Córdoba, Casa Babylon Club, RA

May 09: Santiago, Rock y Guitarras, RCH

May 10: Lima, CC Embassy, PE

May 11: Bogotá, Ace of spades-club, CO

May 12: Guatemala City, TBA, GCA

May 14: San Salvador, TBA, ES

May 16: Mexico City, Foro Indie Rocks, MEX

May 17: Querétaro, Noisy, MEX

May 18: León, Maybach Concert Hall, MEX

May 19: Guadalajara, Foro Independencia, MEX

Jun 01: Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), Metalitalia.com Festival, IT

Jun 23: Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting, BE

Jul 07: Revištske Podzamcie, Gothoom, SK

Jul 07: Vila Nova de Famalicão, Festival Laurus Nobilis Music Famalicão, PT