Fleetwood Mac confirm shows with McVie

Fleetwood Mac have finally removed all doubt surrounding the status of Christine McVie – she’s part of the lineup for their autumn US tour.

The band will hit the road for 34 dates with singer, songwriter and keyboardist McVie back in the fold after a 16-year absence.

Mac say: “It’s official! Christine will be re-joining bandmates Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks as they launch the On With The Show tour in Minneapolis on September 30. Christine has not toured with the band since 1998’s The Dance tour.”

She guested with her former colleagues in London last year, performing classic track Don’t Stop. Speculation that she wanted to end her retirement had increased after drummer Fleetwood last month told fans she was involved in writing new material, and called their reunion “the worst-kept secret there is.”

Mac were forced to cancel the final leg of their 2013 tour when bassist John McVie had to undergo cancer treatment.