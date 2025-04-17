"I'm not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life": Stevie Nicks is working on a new album and she's not holding back

Stevie Nicks has revealed that she's working on a new album. The Fleetwood Mac legend broke the news onstage at this year's Pollstar Music Awards, the annual ceremony honouring success in the live music indsustry.

Nicks made her remarks durting an acceptance speech after being welcomed into Pollstar's Hall Of Fame alongside industry veterans Louis Messina and Barrie Marshall, and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the first venue to be awarded Hall Of Fame status.

"I'm actually making a record right now," says Nicks. "I call it the ghost record because it just kind of happened in the last couple weeks.

"Because of the fires [the Californian wildfires] I was sitting in a hotel for 92 days, and at some point during that last part of the 92 days I said, 'You know what? I feel like I'm on the road but there's no shows.' I'm just sitting here by myself because everybody else is at the house doing all the remediations and everything and it's just me sitting here and I thought, 'you need to go back to work.'

"And I did, and I have seven songs, and they are autobiographical, real stories where I'm not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life. They're not airy fairy songs where you're wondering who they're about but you don't really get it. They're real stories of memories of mine of fantastic men."

Last month, it was revealed that fellow Fleetwood Mac alumni Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham have been recording together, while earlier this week, Nicks announced a run of tour dates with Todd Rudgren.

Award winners at the Pollstar ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, included Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Rock Tour of the Year) and Dead & Company (Residency of the Year). Taylor Swift's money-spinning Eras Tour picked up the Major Tour of the Year award.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors