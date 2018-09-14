Five Finger Death Punch premiere hard-hitting video for When The Seasons Change

Five Finger Death Punch have released a video for their new single When The Seasons Change.

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s most recent album And Justice For None, which arrived back in May.

The band have dedicated the video to police officers and first responders around the world, including US Army veteran and police officer Charleston Hartfield, who lost his life in the 2017 Las Vegas shooting when he used his body to shield others.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory explains: said: “Instead of giving you a typical quote about the music video, let me give you some data to ponder. Medical malpractice is the third leading cause of death in the USA, right behind heart-disease and cancer.

“Some research says an average of 250,000 people die every year because of medical errors.

“In contrast, police officers make an average of 50 fatal errors annually, that’s 245,950 less – and most of them are due to split-second decisions in high-risk situations.

“Of course, loss of life is always tragic but we don’t put all medical professionals on blast or call them names, disrespect them and demonise them.

“Of course not. They’re doing their best and it would be just as ridiculous as the current, grossly unfair rhetoric against police as a whole.”

Last month, 5FDP extended their North American tour, with the band donating a portion of proceeds from ticket sales to C.O.P.S. (Concerns Of Police Survivors).