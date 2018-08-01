Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin extend North American tour

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin have announced that they’re extending their North American tour.

Both bands are currently on the road together in support of 5FDP’s latest album And Justice For None and Breaking Benjamin’s Ember, but due to overwhelming demand, they’ve decided to extend the run throughout November and December.

They’ll be joined by In Flames, Bad Wolves and From Ashes To New on selected dates.

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory says: “We have an extremely loyal travel-to-the-end-of-the-world diehard fanbase, so our shows are always packed and a blast.

“With that said, this current run turned out to be the most-attended, most-successful tour we have done to date. Those cities we couldn’t fit into this summer run, worry not – we heard you all!

“We’re extending this tour all the way through the fall, so we will see you soon.”

Breaking Benjamin vocalist Benjamin Burnley adds: “We’ve been having a blast on this summer tour with Five Finger Death Punch. The reactions to this tour from both of our fanbases have been huge, so it only made sense to keep the fun going this fall.

“We’re happy to have a chance to play more songs from Ember while reminding the world that rock’s not dead. See you there!”

Tickets for the 20 new shows will go on general sale on Friday (August 3), with a portion of proceeds from sales going towards two charities.

Five Finger Death Punch have chosen C.O.P.S. (Concerns Of Police Survivors) while Breaking Benjamin will give money to Prevent Child Abuse America.

Five Finger Death Punch/Breaking Benjamin new 2018 dates

Nov 06: Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena, KS (with Bad Wolves & From Ashes To New)

Nov 07: Colorado Springs Broadmoor World Arena, CO (with Bad Wolves & From Ashes To New)

Nov 10: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ (with Bad Wolves & From Ashes To New)

Nov 12: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA (with Bad Wolves & From Ashes To New)

Nov 13: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA(with Bad Wolves & From Ashes To New)

Nov 15: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR (with Bad Wolves & From Ashes To New)

Nov 17: Bozeman Brick Breedan Fieldhouse, MT (with Bad Wolves & From Ashes To New)

Nov 20: Minneapolis Target Center, MN (with Bad Wolves & From Ashes To New)

Nov 21: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE (with Bad Wolves & From Ashes To New)

Nov 23: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD (with Bad Wolves & From Ashes To New)

Nov 24: Green Bay Resch Center, WI (with Bad Wolves & From Ashes To New)

Nov 26 : Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI (with Bad Wolves & From Ashes To New)

Nov 27: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA (with In Flames & From Ashes To New)

Nov 29: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK (with In Flames & From Ashes To New)

Dec 01: North Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR (with In Flames & From Ashes To New)

Dec 03: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS (with In Flames & From Ashes To New)

Dec 07: Fayetteville Crown Coliseum, NC (with In Flames & From Ashes To New)

Dec 08: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV (with In Flames & From Ashes To New)

Dec 10: Albany Times Union Center, NY (with In Flames & From Ashes To New)

Dec 11: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME (with In Flames & From Ashes To New)