Five Finger Death Punch detail European headline tour with Megadeth

In August, it was revealed that Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth and Bad Wolves would head out on tour together across Europe.

Full details have now been released, with Ivan Moody and co. headlining, with Megadeth and Tommy Vext’s Bad Wolves joining them as special guests in early 2020.

Five Finger Death Punch will also play a show in Ukraine and two in Russia before the tour gets under way.

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory says: “The lineup is massive. Bad Wolves were the break out band of recent years and are certainly bringing the heat.

“Megadeth needs no introduction, they are absolute legends. Dave Mustaine’s contribution to this genre is simply immeasurable. I consider him one of the founding fathers of not just thrash but heavy metal in general, because his riffs and guitar playing have influenced everyone that was in Megadeth’s blast radius – and that’s a big radius.”

Mustaine adds: “Hindsight is always 20-20, but looking back it’s still a bit fuzzy. Looking forward, you’ll be in trouble if you don’t come see us with Five Finger Death Punch in early 2020. You don’t wanna miss it. See you soon!”

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am this coming Friday (September 13).

Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & Bad Wolves 2020 tour

Jan 14: Kiev Palace Of Sports, Ukraine **

Jan 16: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia **

Jan 18: St. Petersburg A2, Russia **

Jan 20: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

Jan 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Jan 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jan 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jan 28: Paris Zenith, France

Jan 30: Cardiff Arena, UK

Jan 31: London Wembley Arena, UK

Feb 03: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 08: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Feb 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Feb 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

Feb 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

** 5FDP headline show without Megadeth and Bad Wolves