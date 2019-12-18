Finnish prog metallers External release video for new single Distant

Finnish prog meta outfit External have released a video for the new single Distant. The single has been produced by VOLA frontman Asger Mygind who also supplied extra synths on the track. You can watch the whole video below.

“This whole project has been particularly interesting for me," drummer Julius Lehtonen tells Prog. "The songwriting process itself was actually kind of spontaneous in nature, both musically and lyrically, and I didn’t intend to write a story of any sorts, but it still somehow ended up that way. Having the music and the lyrics written, the project really started to live a life of its own. Samuel Järvinen caught a story in the lyrics and came up with the concept for the video. The greatest of thanks belong to Tuomas Kortelainen for his beautiful animation work! I think the video really brings the song to life in an otherworldly way.

Musically, Distant ended up being less aggressive than Anhedonia. The song has a more soothing vibe, a wider range of dynamics and this kind of uniquely swinging rhythm feel. Lyrically, the song deals with introversion, feelings of disconnection and the struggle to properly communicate one's ideas."

Distant is the follow-up to External's previous single which was released in June. The animated video was produced by Tuomas Kortelainen.