Figures go mono in new video for Alpha

Figures have released a video for their new track Alpha exclusively with Prog.

It features on the Australian outfit’s upcoming Chronos EP which is out on June 16.

Frontman Mark Tronson tells Prog: “Alpha lyrically explores the idea of ‘the artists struggle’ through both the eyes of the artist and their supporters – both view points being vastly different.

“Where a fan may look upon an artist as someone living out their potential in an awe inspiring or romanticised way, the fact is this: behind the curtain there is a whole world of stress, doubt, financial struggles, anxiety and thousands of other pressures that any artist must endure to achieve and maintain success.”

Tronson adds: “For myself, it’s a song about the internal risk/reward debate that comes with this type of lifestyle choice. The video itself was shot and edited by our good friend and photographer Andrew Basso from Electrum Photography here in Melbourne.

“He followed us around the last few gigs of 2016 and early 2017 to make an awesome live montage, including footage from Progfest 2016 and our support show for Twelve Foot Ninja in January.”

Ahead of the EP launch, Figures will play at Melbourne’s Cherry Bar on June 2.

Figures Chronos EP tracklist

Recoil Alpha Tied Around Point of Doubt Crying Door

