Fear Factory start album work

Fear Factory have begun recording the follow-up to 2012’s The Industrialist.

The band are working in North Holywood, California, with returning producer Rhys Fulber and engineer Mike Plotnikoff. The tracks will be mixed by Andy Sneap. The album is to be launched via Nuclear Blast early next year.

In September guitarist Dino Cazares said of the songs they’d written: “I’d say this record would land somewhere between Demanufacture and Obsolete.

“Each of our records are so different from each other – you always have to experiment and push yourself. But it still sounds like Fear Factory.”

Former drummer Raymond Herrera recently slammed The Industralist as “stale” because the band had opted to use drum machines.