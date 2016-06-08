Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares to play sitting down after tearing a muscle

Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares has been urged to perform seated after he tore a muscle in his foot following their show in Melbourne earlier this week.

The guitarist, who’s been told not to put pressure on it for two weeks, will have to perform in a chair at their upcoming gigs in Australia and in South Africa.

The band shared a photo of his injury alongside the caption: “Dave Grohl, we need to borrow your throne” – referring to the guitar-themed seat the Foo Fighters frontman used at their 20th anniversary Washington show last year after he broke his leg falling from the stage at their Gothenburg gig.

Fear Factory are currently on tour in support of their 2015 studio album Genexus. They’ll hit the US and Europe for a run of shows and festivals, including an appearance at Bloodstock in August.

Jun 08: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia

Jun 10: Johannesburg Bassline, South Africa

Jun 11: Cape Town Assembly, South Africa

Jul 23: Iztacalco Corona Hell & Heaven Metal Fest, Mexico

Aug 06: Heavy Montreal, Canada

Aug 10: Villena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain

Aug 12: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Aug 13: Warwick Bloodstock Festival, UK

Aug 15: Tilburg 012, Netherlands

Aug 16: Amsterdam Melkweg Oude Zaal, Netherlands

Aug 18: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 19: Trutnov Trutnoff Open Air Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 20: Hamburg Elb Riot, Germany

Aug 22: Aarhus VoxHall Denmark

Aug 23: Oslo John Dee Live Club, Norway

Aug 24: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Aug 25: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Aug 26: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany