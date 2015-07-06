Grohl sits on throne for live comeback

Dave Grohl has designed himself an ‘Iron Throne’ to use with the Foo Fighters after breaking his leg on stage last month.

He and his band celebrated their 20th anniversary over the weekend with a show in Washington, DC, with Grohl perched on the guitar-themed contraption.

It appears similar to the iconic prop from hit TV show Game Of Thrones – but rather than swords, Grohl’s is fashioned with instrument necks and features a giant Foos logo.

And he’s admitted he was high on morphine and Oxycontin when he came up with the design, after having decided he’d play the Washington gig no matter what.

Grohl told the crowd: “I took a couple of Oxys…don’t touch that shit. And then I drew a fucking picture and said, ‘You know what, we’re gonna do that DC show.’ I was high as a fucking kite when I drew that picture.”

He added: “I’m going to dedicate this show to the Foo Fighters road crew – they’re the best fucking road crew in the whole goddamn world. Because nothing is impossible in the Foo Fighters world.”

Grohl fell from the stage in Gothenburg last month, but returned to finish the concert after receiving medical attention. The rest of the band’s European tour – including a headline slot at Glastonbury – was cancelled. They remain on the road until November:

