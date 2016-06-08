Korn guitarist Head’s gutter moment: Risking everything to send drugs by FedEx

Head, second right, with the current Korn lineup

Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch has recalled the “gutter” moment when he sent a supply of drugs from the US to Germany via FedEx – knowing that he was risking everything while he did it.

The incident took place during a European tour in 2004 while he was at his lowest ebb, before leaving the band a year later and returning, refreshed, in 2012.

Head tells the Allegedly Podcast (via the New York Daily News): “I was watching a package come from California into New York, the UK and then it landed in Germany. I was watching it through FedEx online.

“It had my three 8-balls of meth in it. That was the gutter.

“I could get arrested for stuff like that. I’ve got my daughter at home – I’m risking everything in my life.”

He adds: “That was the period when I was suicidal. I just hated myself. Guilt, shame and all that.”

Asked whether he should be dead, Head replies: “Yes – I did enough drugs.”

Korn just announced a North American tour in addition to previously-announced dates, including an appearance at the Download festival this weekend. Their 12th album is expected in the coming months.

Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10: Download 2016, UK

Jun 13: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Jun 15: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic

Jun 16: Pratteln Z7 Kontzertfabrik, Switzerland

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Montebello Amnesia Rockiest, QC

Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 26: Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 16: Bridgeview Toyota Park, IL

Jul 17: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 19: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 22: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Jul 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jul 24: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 26: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Jul 29: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 30: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV

Aug 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 03: Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 06: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 10: Bonner Springs Providence Amphitheatre, KS

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 21: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 23: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 24: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 25: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 24: Fargo Scheels Arena, ND

Sep 25: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE

Sep 27: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life (Korn only), KY

Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Oct 08: Southaven Landers Center, MS

Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Oct 11: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Coliseum, FL

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 15: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Oct 16: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO

Davis never wants to play Korn debut again