Korn guitarist Head’s gutter moment: Risking everything to send drugs by FedEx

Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch has recalled the “gutter” moment when he sent a supply of drugs from the US to Germany via FedEx – knowing that he was risking everything while he did it.
The incident took place during a European tour in 2004 while he was at his lowest ebb, before leaving the band a year later and returning, refreshed, in 2012.
Head tells the Allegedly Podcast (via the New York Daily News): “I was watching a package come from California into New York, the UK and then it landed in Germany. I was watching it through FedEx online.
“It had my three 8-balls of meth in it. That was the gutter.
“I could get arrested for stuff like that. I’ve got my daughter at home – I’m risking everything in my life.”
He adds: “That was the period when I was suicidal. I just hated myself. Guilt, shame and all that.”
Asked whether he should be dead, Head replies: “Yes – I did enough drugs.”
Korn just announced a North American tour in addition to previously-announced dates, including an appearance at the Download festival this weekend. Their 12th album is expected in the coming months.
- This is what Cannibal Corpse would sound like on Radio Disney
- Axl Rose takes legal action over unflattering image
- Iron Maiden’s 10 Most Epic Songs
- Black Sabbath ex Bill Ward starts 'gut-kicking heavy' band
Korn 2016 tour dates
Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 10: Download 2016, UK
Jun 13: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands
Jun 15: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic
Jun 16: Pratteln Z7 Kontzertfabrik, Switzerland
Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 23: Montebello Amnesia Rockiest, QC
Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Jun 26: Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT
Jul 09: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY
Jul 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Jul 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN
Jul 16: Bridgeview Toyota Park, IL
Jul 17: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Jul 19: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Jul 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT
Jul 22: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM
Jul 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ
Jul 24: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA
Jul 26: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ
Jul 29: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Jul 30: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV
Aug 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX
Aug 03: Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Aug 06: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN
Aug 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Aug 09: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Aug 10: Bonner Springs Providence Amphitheatre, KS
Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM
Aug 21: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Aug 23: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON
Aug 24: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH
Aug 25: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Aug 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY
Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT
Sep 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Sep 24: Fargo Scheels Arena, ND
Sep 25: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE
Sep 27: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA
Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center, IL
Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life (Korn only), KY
Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL
Oct 08: Southaven Landers Center, MS
Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS
Oct 11: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL
Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Coliseum, FL
Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA
Oct 15: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR
Oct 16: Tulsa BOK Center, OK
Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO