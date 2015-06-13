Grohl breaks leg.. then finishes show

Dave Grohl broke his leg while playing a Foo Fighters show last night – then came back and finished the show.

The mainman fell off the stage at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg during second song Monkey Wrench, forcing the concert to be stopped for several minutes.

He told the crowd: “I love you – but I think I just broke my leg. I really broke my leg.”

Drummer Taylor Hawkins took over for Cold Day In The Sun and a cover of Queen’s Under Pressure before Grohl returned with his leg strapped up.

He played three more songs while sitting down, then went to the side of the stage to have a plaster cast fitted while Hawkins led the Foos through the Rolling Stones’ Miss You and Queens’ Tie Your Mother Down.

When Grohl returned once more he told the audience: “I want to dance, but I can’t. If I could, I’d dance to this!” before playing All My Life. The band then delivered another 13 songs including Walk, My Hero, Times Like These and Breakout.

He later posted an X-ray of the broken bone on Twitter and said: “Thank you Gothenburg. That was amazing.”

As a result of the injury the band have been forced to cancel two of their upcoming shows at the Pinkpop festival on June 14 and at the AFG Arena in St. Gallen, Switzerland on June 16.

As it stands their four other European appearances will go ahead as planned. They’ll also kick off a North American tour next month.

Jun 19: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jun 23: Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Jun 25: Werchter Festival Park, Belgium

Jun 26: Glastonbury, UK