Saxon add UK dates to Thunderbolt tour

Saxon have announced an additional run of UK dates for later this year.

The band will head out on the road from February 23 on the first leg of their Thunderbolt tour.

Now they’ve added a further four dates in Glasgow, London, Portsmouth and Manchester which will take place in October, with frontman Biff Byford hinting that additional shows in Europe are also planned.

Saxon will be joined by special guest Y&T and Wayward Sons.

Byford says: “We’re gonna be bringing the tour back into the UK and Europe in the autumn, playing some classic venues with some classic bands – it’s going to be special. Bring it on!”

Thunderbolt – the band’s 22nd studio album – launched earlier this month via Militia Guard/Silver Lining Music and hit no.29 in the official UK charts. It’s their highest position in their homeland since 1984’s Crusader.

Find a full list of Saxon’s 2018 tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Tickets will go on general sale from Friday (February 16) at 10am GMT via SeeTickets.

Feb 23: Cardiff University, UK

Feb 24: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Feb 25: Hull City Hall, UK

Feb 27: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Feb 28: Saarbruecken Garage, Germany

Mar 01: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Mar 02: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Mar 03: Dresden Schlachthof, Germany

Mar 22: Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Sun Arena, PA

Mar 31: Detroit Masonic Temple, IL

May 05: Mexico City Formula 1 Autodrome, Mexico

Oct 18: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Oct 19: London Roundhouse, UK

Oct 20: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

Oct 21: Manchester Academy, UK

