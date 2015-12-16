Faith No More release Separation Anxiety video

Faith No More have unveiled a promo for their track Separation Anxiety.

The video features clips from the 1955 horror film Dementia – also known as Daughter of Horror.

The track is from their seventh record Sol Invictus – their first release since 1997’s Album Of The Year.

This year the band embarked on a world tour and headlined festivals including Sonisphere, Download, Riot Fest, Bumbershoot and Rock In Rio to promote their latest studio work.

Bassist Billy Gould says: “When we split up, we explored what we could do on our own. During that time, we each developed what was a natural part of ourselves. Now, coming back, we have a wider perspective so we can do things we didn’t even think of back in the day. If we were to decide to do country-western music, it would still sound like a Faith No More album. Together we have a strong collective identity, and when we work together it makes its own animal.”

The band also plan to issue a 30th anniversary edition of their debut album We Care A Lot in 2016 via Koolarrow Records.